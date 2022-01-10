Boulder lowers interest rates for tenant security deposits in 2022

The interest rate on tenant security deposits in Boulder has continued to go down in 2022, meaning renters will this year earn less on their security deposits.

The interest rate for 2022 is set at 0.06%, according to a city news release. It was effective Jan. 1 and is calculated as the mathematical average of the one-year certificate of deposit from the top three financial institutions in Boulder, based on market share data as of Dec. 9, the release states.

According to earlier reporting from the Camera, the rate in 2021 was 0.07%, down from 0.39% in 2020.

The interest rate, for appreciation of deposits given to landlords meant to be given back to tenants, is based on a 2004 city law.

Tenants with questions about leases should contact their landlord. The city also offers support on lease questions and tenant/landlord issues through its Community Mediation and Resolution Center at 303-441-4364 or through an online handbook available at bit.ly/3GfR3vh.