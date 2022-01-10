CU Buffs women return to Top 25 rankings

Colorado is back in the Top 25.

On Monday, the CU women’s basketball team moved into the Associated Press Top 25 rankings, sitting at No. 22.

At 13-0 (2-0 Pac-12), the Buffaloes are the only remaining undefeated team in the country. The Buffs were briefly in the rankings, at No. 25, on Dec. 6, but fell out the next week and have been knocking on the door since.

This is CU’s highest ranking since being at No. 20 for the Dec. 26, 2016, poll. This is also the first time since the 2013-14 season that the Buffs have been ranked at any point after playing conference games.

On Friday night, the Buffs will host No. 2 Stanford (11-3). The Cardinal are the defending national champion but lost in their last visit to Boulder, 77-72 in overtime on Jan. 17, 2021. Stanford was No. 1 at the time.

Friday’s game will mark the first matchup of Top 25 teams in Boulder since No. 4 Stanford knocked off No. 17 Colorado on Jan. 12, 2014.