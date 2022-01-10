Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Jan. 10, 2022

Boulder County Public Health has paused its weekly updates for its race and ethnicity and municipality graphs on its dashboard because of the “enormous impact of omicron on case numbers,” said Shawn Hollister, spokesperson with BCPH. Hollister said BCPH has limited capacity to collect and verify surveillance data.
Almost 1 in 4 or 24.5% of the individuals tested in Boulder County have been confirmed positive with COVID-19 as of Monday, and positive cases are climbing in almost every age group, especially those ages 23-34, according to a news release from BCPH. From Dec. 20 to Jan. 10, positive cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 82% in people in that age group, the release said.
BCPH reported four new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Hollister said three of the four people who died were unvaccinated. The youngest person who died was in their 40s. They were not vaccinated nor were they a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person was in their 50s. They were not vaccinated, and they were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The last two people were in their 70s. Neither person was a resident of a long-term care facility. One person was vaccinated and the other was not.
BCPH anticipates that a backlog in COVID-19 cases from the state will impact its data, Hollister said. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not told Boulder County it will be affected but the the backlog appears to be widespread, he added.
New cases: 2,358
Total cases: 45,621
Currently hospitalized: 101
Daily discharges: 29
Total deaths: 332
New deaths: 4
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 937.8
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Jan. 5: 24.5%
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 22%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 71%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 92%
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 1,040,510
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 10,902
- Total deaths among cases: 10,466
- Total hospitalizations: 52,450
- Total tested: 4,452,862
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,261,158
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,838,111
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 115
- New diagnostic tests: 118
- Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 10,910
- Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 307
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 85
- Total staff quarantines: 0
- Total student quarantines: 7
BVSD elementary schools
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 2 active cases
- Bear Creek: 1 active case
- Birch: 2 active cases
- Coal Creek: 2 active cases
- Columbine: 3 active cases
- Crest View: 1 active case
- Douglass: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 2 active cases
- Eldorado PK-8: 2 active cases
- Emerald: 2 active cases
- Fireside: 2 active cases
- Flatirons: 2 active cases
- Heatherwood: 1 active case
- High Peaks: 1 active case
- Mapleton Early Childhood Education: 1 active case
- Meadowlark School: 4 active cases
- Monarch PK-8: 3 active cases
- Nederland: 1 active case
- Pioneer: 1 active case
- Ryan: 1 active case
- Superior: 3 active cases
- University Hill: 3 active cases
- Whittier: 2 active cases
BVSD middle schools
- Casey: 1 active case
- Centennial: 3 active cases
- Louisville: 1 active case
- Manhattan Middle School of Arts: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 3 active cases
- Southern Hills: 3 active cases
- Summit: 2 active cases
BVSD high schools
- Arapahoe Ridge: 2 active cases
- Boulder: 5 active cases; 5 students quarantined
- Centaurus: 2 active cases; 2 students quarantined
- Fairview: 6 active cases
- Monarch: 3 active cases
BVSD other departments
- Boulder Technical Education Center: 1 active case
- Community Montessori: 2 active cases
- Peak to Peak: 4 active cases
- Transportation: 3 active cases
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 91
- Total active staff cases: 23
- Total student quarantines: 234
- Total staff quarantines: 3
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 5 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 8 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Burlington: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 active student case; 10 students quarantined
- Central: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
- Columbine: 3 active student cases and 1 staff member case; 12 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 2 staff member cases; 8 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 8 students quarantined
- Fall River: 2 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 5 students quarantined
- Grand View: 1 active student case and 6 students quarantined
- Highlands: 4 active student cases
- Hygiene: 7 students quarantined
- Legacy: 2 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Lyons: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 student quarantined
- Mountain View: 1 active student case and 2 active staff member cases; 8 students quarantined
- Niwot: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Northridge: 3 students quarantined
- Prairie Ridge: 2 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 6 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 3 active staff member cases; 1 student quarantined
- Sanborn: 1 student quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 6 active student cases
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 5 active student cases; 9 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 5 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 2 active cases; 7 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 1 active student case; 11 students quarantined
- Erie: 1 active student case; 5 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 student quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Sunset: 4 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 5 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Westview: 2 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case
- Frederick: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member cases 10 students quarantined
- Longmont: 2 active student cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Mead: 1 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Niwot: 10 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
- Silver Creek: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 9 students quarantined
- Skyline: 1 active staff member case and 1 student quarantined; 5 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 1 active staff member case; 1 staff member quarantined
- Main Street School: 3 active staff member cases; 1 student quarantined
- Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
- Spark! Discovery Preschool: 2 active staff member cases; 9 students quarantined