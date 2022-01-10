Former site of the September School designated as a historic landmark

The former site of the September School at Walnut and 19th streets in Boulder has officially been designated as a historic landmark.

Boulder City Council unanimously approved the designation in a Jan. 4 meeting, given that the former site of the school at 1902 Walnut St. was constructed in 1874 and is thought to be the 12th oldest building in Boulder, according to Senior Historic Preservation Planner James Hewat.

The September School, a private high school founded in 1973 that celebrates inclusivity, openness and critical thinking and caters to students who may have struggled to find academic or social success at more traditional schools, has now moved to a new location at 96 Arapahoe Ave.

A developer plans to redevelop its former location into a drug rehabilitation and group home facility, a move that has drawn controversy in the past.

Boulder’s Planning Board in November 2020 conditionally approved rehabilitation of the historic house and construction of a new free-standing group home facility with 52 beds and a common space to be used as a residential drug rehabilitation facility, according to a staff memo.

Just under a year later, the Landmarks Board unanimously voted to recommend that the Boulder City Council designate a portion of the property — the former site of the school — as a local historic landmark.

When doing so, the Council is tasked with considering several factors such as whether doing so would “promote the public health, safety, and welfare by protecting, enhancing, and perpetuating buildings, sites, and areas of the city” that are reminiscent of past eras, events or people important in history.

Several people spoke at the Jan. 4 public hearing. Most weren’t outright against designating the building as a landmark but instead expressed concerns about the process and the current condition of the property.

Boulder native Hillary Griffith said she is generally in support of historic preservation but raised questions about the amount of public participation in the process.

“I know a lot about Boulder — its history and what’s worked and not worked well in the city,” she said. “And one thing that has not worked well … is when the community has not been given sufficient time to engage on a proposed landmarking or development project.”

Some of the testimony made Councilmember Mark Wallach have concerns about whether the current owner would be a responsible steward of the property.

However, he said the building itself was “eminently landmarkable” and acknowledged that the city’s criteria for designating a building as such does not include consideration of the building’s use or the condition of it.

“But looking simply at the building itself and its age and its position in our culture, I think it’s an easy case for landmarking based on the criteria that we use,” he said.

Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend asked whether foregoing a landmark designation would impact the condition of the property in any way.

If the City Council opted against doing so, the building would not be protected, Hewat noted. In fact, he said by not protecting it, the building could potentially deteriorate further.

In response to the community, Michael Bosma of Rubicon Development LLC said there was some confusion at first about whose responsibility it was to care for the property, including handling tasks such as shoveling snow. This led to one citation, he acknowledged in Tuesday’s meeting.

“We intend to be great stewards of this precious historic landmark now,” he said.