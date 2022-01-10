Four coronavirus outbreaks recently reported at Boulder County assisted-living facilities

Four coronavirus outbreaks were recently reported at assisted-living facilities in Boulder County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment releases its COVID-19 outbreak data every Wednesday.

A COVID-19 outbreak was determined at the Academy University Hill in Boulder on Jan. 4. The outbreak involved three staff cases, according to CDPHE data.

Shirley Berg, community relations director at the Academy, confirmed the three staff cases.

“There was no community spread,” Berg said. “Each of the people that tested positive caught it from their family over the holidays. We have since done a communitywide (polymerase chain reaction) test for the whole community.”

Berg said all residents and staff are fully vaccinated against the virus.

“We have been so vigilant about the vaccination and boosting, and I think that’s been huge,” she said. “We are committed to following the CDPHE and Boulder County Public Health protocols.”

This is the third COVID-19 outbreak reported at the Academy University Hill. The second outbreak reported by the state Jan. 22, 2021, and involved three staff member cases. It was resolved Feb. 10.

A COVID-19 outbreak was determined at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Boulder on Jan. 5, according to CDPHE data. It involved five staff member cases.

Julie Beckert with Promedica said the facility had seven employees with COVID-19 across all of its departments. She said the first COVID-19 case was determined Dec. 23. Additional cases were determined Jan. 3.

This is the sixth outbreak reported at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, according to state data. The most recent previous outbreak was determined Dec. 3 and involved two staff member cases. It was resolved Dec. 17 with the same number of cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak was determined at the Life Care Center of Longmont on Jan. 4 and involved one resident case and eight staff member cases, according to CDPHE data.

Officials with the facility did not respond to requests for comment before publication Monday.

This is the seventh outbreak reported at the facility. The most recent previous outbreak was determined Nov. 12, 2021, with two staff cases. It was resolved Dec. 18, with five staff cases.

The fourth COVID-19 outbreak reported this month was determined at Peaks Care Center in Longmont on Jan. 4. It involved two staff member cases.

Officials with the center did not respond to requests for comment before publication Monday.

This is the fifth COVID-19 outbreak reported by the state at the facility. The most recent previous outbreak was determined Nov. 10, 2021, and involved eight resident cases, three staff and one resident death. It was resolved Dec. 8.

According to state data, 14 previously reported COVID-19 outbreaks are still active.