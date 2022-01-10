Much of Boulder Valley, NoCo faced lowest home inventory, highest pricing of the year in December

Homebuyers across many of the markets in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado faced the tightest supply of homes all year in December, leading to annual highs in median prices.

Only Boulder and Estes Park failed to record 2021 pricing highs in December, according to September data released Wednesday from Information and Real Estate Services LLC, based in Loveland.

IRES tracks home sales in Boulder, Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland/Berthoud, Greeley/Evans and Estes Park, all markets within Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties.

The median sales price in Boulder fell for the second consecutive month, ending 2021 at $1.35 million, up from $1 million flat in December 2020.

Boulder had only 32 active listings last month, the lowest monthly total of the year. There were 40 sales in December and those took an average of 48 days to complete.

Estes Park home prices ticked up slightly in December to $650,000, but that’s a far cry from the yearly high of $850,000 in September. Still, December’s median price was more than 20% higher than the previous year.

There were 37 active listings last month — a 2021 low — and 27 sales. Those sales were completed in an average of 57 days.

Fort Collins ended the year with 2021’s highest monthly median price: $560,000, more than 25% more expensive than December of 2020.

A yearly low of 153 listings were active last month and 202 homes were sold in an average of 62 days.

Homes in the Greeley-Evans market also peaked in December, averaging $415,000, or nearly 24% higher than in 2020.

There were 126 active listings last month, again a yearly low. A total of 149 sales occurred in an average of 40 days.

In Longmont, median sales prices were $580,000 in December, about $100,000 higher than a year prior.

There was a 2021 low of 37 active listings last month and 65 sales, which took an average of 36 days.

The Loveland-Berthoud market also saw a 2021 high for median price in December: $523,000. That’s nearly 23% higher than the same month in the previous year.

A low of 121 listings became active in December and the market had 169 sales. Those took an average of 57 days to complete.

