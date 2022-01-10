Skip to content

Noodles & Co., Great Harvest Bakery hosting fundraisers for Marshall Fire relief

Great Harvest Baker Café and Noodles & Co. each will donate a portion of their sales on Tuesday to Marshall Fire relief.

Great Harvest Bakery Café will donate 10% of all sales at its Arvada, Boulder, Greenwood Village, Lakewood and Fort Collins locations to fire relief funds.

The stores also will accept gift cards from Target, King Soopers, Walmart, Safeway, Sprouts, Natural Grocers and other major stores to give to families impacted by the fire.

Noodles & Co. will donate 50% of its sales from 4 p.m. until close Tuesday at all 58 Colorado locations to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund, administered by Community Foundation Boulder County. In-store, online and app sales will be included in the fundraiser. Find the nearest location at locations.noodles.com.

