Scrambler helped off Boulder’s Second Flatiron

Rescuers helped a 25-year-old scrambler off the Second Flatiron in Boulder County on Saturday after his climbing partner reported he couldn’t make it off the rock on his own.

At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stuck climber. According to the stuck scrambler’s climbing partner, the pair from Denver were scrambling up the formation without climbing gear when one of them left the Freeway climbing route and decided he could not make it through a patch of snow or get back down.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group rescuers hiked in and met the climbing partner, a 33-year-old man. The group then lowered one of the rescuers about 400 feet to the climber who was stuck and helped him get to a point were he could safely get off the rock in the gulley between the First and Second Flatirons.

The rescue took approximately three hours and 40 minutes. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks personnel also assisted in the rescue.