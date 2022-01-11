A shocked Hollywood mourns Bob Saget’s death: ‘As lovely a human as he was funny’

Matt Brennan

Bob Saget, the stand-up comedian and actor who became “America’s Dad” with his appearances on the sitcom “Full House” and the clip-compilation show “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in the 1990s, was found dead in his Orlando, Fla., hotel room Sunday, authorities confirmed on social media.

The news came as a shock to Saget’s colleagues in the world of entertainment. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Saget’s “Full House” co-star John Stamos. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

On Instagram, comedian Dave Coulier, who played the sitcom’s daffy Uncle Joey, wrote: “I’ll never let go, brother. Love you.”

Comedian Randy Rainbow, who called Saget ” the kindest, sweetest soul,” said on Twitter that he and Saget were planning a duet together. Longtime friend Gilbert Gottfried posted a smiling selfie of himself and Saget and said that he and the actor had “stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh” just days before his death.

Fans paid tribute to Saget’s warm turn as Danny Tanner on the popular “TGIF” sitcom “Full House” (1987-95) and its Netflix revival, “Fuller House” (2016-20). A widower and father of three who invites his brother-in-law (Stamos) and his best friend (Dave Coulier) to move in to help with the childcare, Tanner became an Ozzie Nelson or Ward Cleaver for the millennial generation. Saget further solidified his beloved status with ’90s kids through his avuncular presence on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” where he played emcee to a reel of viewer-submitted bloopers from 1989 to 1997.

His skill for the family sitcom’s emotional register went beyond “Full House.” Kat Dennings, who played Saget’s daughter on the short-lived “Full House” follow-up “Raising Dad” in 2001 and 2002, wrote on Instagram that his “America’s Dad” moniker wasn’t just an act. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful,” she said. “He talked about his kids constantly.”

In a seven-tweet thread, “How I Met Your Mother” star Josh Radnor reflected on Saget’s work on the CBS sitcom playing an “older, wiser” Ted Mosby while narrating the nine-season love story from 2005 to 2014.

“He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches,” Radnor tweeted. “I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right.”

Others remembered Saget as the foul-mouthed stand-up who delivered perhaps the definitive version of the titular blue joke in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats.” “It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart,” wrote Jane Lynch. Sounding a similar note, “The View” cohost Whoopi Goldberg remembered both Saget’s “huge heart” and his “abject lunacy.”

“Beautiful Bob Saget passed away today at 65. He had a big, big heart and a wonderfully warped comic mind. He gave the world a lot of joy and lived his life for goodness’ sake. :’^}” tweeted actor-comedian Jim Carrey.

Whatever their memories of his work, though, nearly all singled out Saget as one of the nicest people in a notoriously tough business. “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny,” wrote legendary writer-producer Norman Lear. “And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”

“Bob Saget was so kind and when you spent time with him he made you laugh hard. He loved to be funny and he was hysterical. He was also there for everyone. A beautiful soul,” tweeted director Judd Apatow.

“Nice guys DO finish first,” added actor Rob Schneider. “Beyond his considerable talents, Bob Saget was a kind and gentle presence that always made every one in the room feel at ease. A sweeter man there never was. And a wicked sense of humor that would make you howl with laughter.”

As another of his TV daughters, Candace Cameron Bure, wrote of Saget, “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life.”

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has,” “Full House” stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen told the Associated Press.

