Rex Laceby announces run for Boulder County sheriff

Rex Laceby, a military veteran who is also a volunteer with Boulder Emergency Squad, has announced he is running for Boulder County sheriff.

Laceby announced his candidacy in a release Tuesday, saying that he “will use his decades of leadership experience, service to the community, technical skills and problem-solving experience to help keep Boulder County residents and visitors safe.”

He did not specify in the announcement or on his site, rexforbocosheriff.org, if he was running with a specific political party.

“As a U.S. Marine, I’ve been providing national security for 21 years,” Laceby said in a statement. “Now, I will do everything I can to protect our county.”

Following his service, Laceby became a technical rescue volunteer with Boulder Emergency Squad and serves the county as a wildland firefighter, public safety diver, swift-water rescue technician and ice rescue trainer.

Laceby also worked on the recent Marshall Fire, which his statement said highlighted the need for leadership in the county.

“This was the worst fire I have even been on,” Laceby said. “We were lucky to evacuate as many people and animals as we did in the short amount of time we had. The wind was horrible and, before we knew it, we were fully surrounded by flames. My team and I are glad we were there to help, but wish we could have done more for the families that lost everything.”

Laceby also worked at his alma mater, the University of Colorado Boulder, where he helped CU Boulder veteran students through career transition and co-founded the CU Boulder Veterans Alumni Association, where he has planned and executed dozens of community service projects.

He later conducted national security innovation development for the Department of Defense at the College of Engineering.

“My experience with innovation and technology development with the Department of Defense at CU Boulder and my cybersecurity background and personal drive to stop cyber-criminals are needed to address the growing threat in Boulder County and beyond,” Laceby stated.

According to the release, Laceby sits on several boards for veteran support organizations, including the Veterans Community Project and Paradox Sports. He is a mentor for the CU Boulder Sounding Rocket Laboratory and the CU Emergency Medical Services student group.

He also helped establish the CU Boulder Defense Innovation and Policy Student Group and was an active member of the CU Emergency Management Operations Group, where he worked closely with the CU Boulder Police Department and established active harmer protocols and procedures for several CU departments.

Laceby lives in Boulder with his son and his two Dalmatian pups.

“I am blessed to live in the United States of America and call Boulder County home,” he said in the release.

Laceby is the third person to publicly announce his candidacy to replace outgoing Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, who is term limited. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Division Chief Curtis Johnson and Louisville Police Chief Dave Hayes have also announced they will be vying for the seat.