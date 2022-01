Sentencing for Justin Bannan delayed due to COVID issues

The sentencing hearing for Justin Bannan in his Boulder shooting case has been pushed back to later this month after a member of his defense team came down with COVID-19.

Bannan, 42, was convicted in September of attempted first-degree murder extreme indifference, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree assault extreme indifference.

He was scheduled for a sentencing hearing Thursday after two other delays were requested by the probation department. But officials with the 20th Judicial District said the hearing had been delayed due to COVID and jail transportation issues.

According to a motion filed by Bannan’s defense attorneys Harvey Steinberg and Christen Keller, one of Bannan’s defense attorneys tested positive for COVID on Sunday, and is isolating and will not be able to attend Thursday’s hearing.

In addition, Bannan himself contracted COVID while in the Boulder County Jail, though he was medically cleared on Monday.

Due to record COVID numbers at the jail, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has stated “there is a preference against transporting inmates in person to court,” unless ordered by the court.

According to the motion, Bannan has decided not to waive his right to be sentenced in person.

While Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra said she would issue an order for Bannan to be transported to the courthouse to appear in person for his sentencing, she said a member of Bannan’s legal team being sick was enough cause to delay the hearing.

“Based on the circumstances of counsel, the court agrees that a continuance is appropriate to represent Mr. Bannan at sentencing,” Sierra wrote. “The court is sensitive to the interests of the victim in the case… but such would not outweigh Mr. Bannan’s right to have Mr. Steinberg and Ms. Keller, if he so chooses, accompany him at the sentencing stage.”

Bannan is now set for sentencing on Jan. 25. He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison.

According to police, Bannan used a handgun to shoot a 36-year-old woman in the arm on Oct. 16, 2019, at Black Lab Sports, 3550 Frontier Ave. The woman, later identified as Ashley Marie, was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to an affidavit, Marie was unlocking her therapy room in the building when Bannan, who was already in the room, shot her in the shoulder while she was standing in the doorway.

Marie said she knew Bannan, but only because he was part-owner of the building and she would occasionally see him pass in the hallway. Bannan is listed as the co-founder of Black Lab Sports, but Marie worked for a company called Element 6 that operates inside the same building but is not a part of Black Lab Sports.

When police found Bannan at the scene, he was carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns, along with an extra magazine. They also found a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Bannan told police he “didn’t mean to shoot her,” and that he was just hiding in the room because the Russian mafia was after him and tracking his cellphone. He said he fired the gun only once and that it was an “accident.”

Bannan’s defense attorney during trial alluded to Bannan’s football career and the possibility of his client having chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE.

Bannan played for the CU Buffs from 1997 to 2001 before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2002. He spent 11 years in the NFL, including two stints with the Denver Broncos.

Marie has also filed a lawsuit against Bannan and Black Lab Sports in Boulder District Court to “be compensated for her medical bills, lost wages, and other serious damages.” That case is still pending.