Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center for Marshall Fire victims to alter hours

Starting Saturday the Disaster Assistance Center will change its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, according to a Twitter post from Boulder County.

Previous operating hours at the assistance center, 1755 South Public Road in Lafayette, were 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Boulder County residents impacted by the Marshall Fire can seek a variety of resources and services at the Disaster Assistance Center, including financial and food assistance, transportation vouchers, mental health support and referrals to emergency shelter.

