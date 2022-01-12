CU Buffs OL Kanan Ray puts name in transfer portal

Offensive lineman Kanan Ray has added his name to the list of players leaving the Colorado football team.

A former four-star recruit, Ray announced Wednesday he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is a graduate transfer and will have two seasons to play.

Ray is the 17th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 13th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. Despite the high number of transfers, CU is still projected for 83 scholarship players in 2022, just two below the NCAA maximum. The Buffs are looking to add several players through the transfer portal or the high school ranks.

A star at Sierra Canyon (Calif.) High School, Ray originally signed with UCLA and head coach Jim Mora as a member of the 2017 class. Ray then grayshirted and delayed his enrollment until January of 2018. Mora was fired after the 2017 season and replaced by Chip Kelly and Ray elected to transfer to CU before enrolling at UCLA.

At CU, Ray played for three head coaches (Mike MacIntyre, Mel Tucker and Karl Dorrell) and four offensive line coaches during his four seasons.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Ray played in 22 games, partially on special teams, during his time with the Buffs. He did start three games at guard, however, including two this past season. After rotating at right guard with Casey Roddick early last season, Ray was relegated to a backup role for the second half of the campaign. He played 140 snaps on offense, but did not see the field the last five games.

With the graduations of left guard Kary Kutsch and center Colby Pursell, Ray likely would have competed for a starting spot next season.

CU currently has 13 scholarship offensive linemen projected for next season, including returning starters Roddick (right guard), Jake Wiley (left tackle) and Frank Fillip (right tackle).

Senior Chance Lytle, who has starting experience, and junior Josh Jynes are also slated to return. Sophomores Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Noah Fenske, Austin Johnson and Carson Lee and redshirt freshmen Edgar Amaya and Jackson Anderson are also expected to return.

Last month, CU signed high school recruits Carter Edwards and Travis Gray.

Notes

Several of the players leaving CU have already found new homes, including starting defensive backs Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) and Mark Perry (TCU), who will both face CU next year. Others who have announced new schools are: running back Ashaad Clayton (Tulane); receivers Chris Carpenter (UTSA), Keith Miller (Texas A&M Commerce) and La’Vontae Shenault (Alabama State); safety Trustin Oliver (Central Arkansas); and defensive linemen Lloyd Murray Jr. (Sam Houston), Jayden Simon (Tulsa) and Blayne Toll (Arkansas State).