Sunday’s CU women’s game against Cal postponed

The University of Colorado’s women’s basketball game against California set for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.

This is the third postponement on the Buffs’ schedule. CU had to hold off on traveling to Oregon State and Oregon earlier this month to start Pac-12 play. Colorado is still working with those two schools to reschedule.

Colorado will work with California and the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game for later dates.

The No. 22 Buffaloes will host No. 2 Stanford (7 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks) on Friday. It marks the first women’s basketball game between two top-25 teams in Boulder since Jan. 12, 2014, when No. 17 CU hosted No. 4 Stanford.