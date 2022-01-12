Skip to content

Sunday’s CU women’s game against…

SportsCollege Sports

Sunday’s CU women’s game against Cal postponed

University of Colorado Boulder’s head coach, JR Payne, in the Southern Methodist game during the December 17, 2021 contest in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s head coach, JR Payne, in the Southern Methodist game during the December 17, 2021 contest in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado’s women’s basketball game against California set for Sunday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bears’ program.

This is the third postponement on the Buffs’ schedule. CU had to hold off on traveling to Oregon State and Oregon earlier this month to start Pac-12 play. Colorado is still working with those two schools to reschedule.

Colorado will work with California and the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game for later dates.

The No. 22 Buffaloes will host No. 2 Stanford (7 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks) on Friday. It marks the first women’s basketball game between two top-25 teams in Boulder since Jan. 12, 2014, when No. 17 CU hosted No. 4 Stanford.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Finest Personalized Tombstones

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company. They create some of the finest personalized tombstones, custom monuments and benches...
  2. Did You Pay Too Much In Taxes?

    Did you pay too much in taxes in 2021? A good tax plan can save you significant money. Call Investment...
  3. Thoughtful Funerals For Veterans

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary believes that those who have served our country deserve a special tribute. They have a proud...
  4. Remodeled Apartments In A Unique Community

    Discover pet friendly apartments you actually love to live in at Habitat Apartments in Boulder. Your pet will love the...
  5. Three Generations Of Hardwood Flooring Experience

    Are you thinking of replacing your old floor? A new custom-installed hardwood floor by Boulder Hardwood Flooring can totally transform...