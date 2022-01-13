Skip to content

Boulder police oversight panel to schedule public meeting with NAACP

The panel previously denied its request to reopen case against slain officer

Boulder police oversight panel on Thursday agreed to schedule a public meeting with the NAACP.

The decision comes after the NCAAP criticized the panel’s decision not to re-examine a closed investigation into a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

“I think it’s definitely important to have a meeting and to have it fairly quickly turned around, and I also think this kind of sets the framework for meetings we would have with anyone, with any group that would want to meet with us,” committee member Martha Wilson said Thursday.

Committee members agreed to draft a proposal that will outline how the meeting will be structured. Some ideas discussed Thursday were to conduct the meeting virtually next month for an hour without a moderator.

“Another idea we had was that each side kind of offers a perspective of what they think has occurred here and what they have felt, and (that) opens the door for a conversation and figuring out differences and what we agree on (and) what we disagree on,” Ariel Amaru, committee co-chair, said during the meeting.

In August, the NAACP asked the committee to reexamine a 2014 complaint against late Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley that was filed by a Black man who said Talley pulled him over while off duty and held him at gunpoint for unsafe driving.

The panel announced in October it was denying the request to review the case.

Then, during a November oversight panel meeting, members of the NAACP spoke during the public comment portion to “express their displeasure with the police oversight panel’s public statement in response to the NAACP’s request that the panel review a previously closed complaint investigation,” according to the panel’s meeting minutes.

Talley, 51, was among 10 people killed during a shooting at King Soopers on March 22 at 3600 Table Mesa.

Joseph Lipari, the independent police monitor, was unable to say after Thursday’s meeting whether the oversight panel or the NAACP had requested the upcoming meeting.

Amaru said she will share a draft proposal for the meeting with committee members for review before sending it to the NAACP.

The committee initially planned to finalize its bylaws on Thursday but did not.

The bylaws do not affect the panel’s ability to review any new complaints filed against Boulder police officers or analyze police department trends or policies because of the ordinance that initially established the panel.

