Lafayette nonprofit to host free grocery pop-up…

Local News

Lafayette nonprofit to host free grocery pop-up for Marshall Fire victims

Community Food Share will host a free pop-up grocery distribution to support those impacted by the Marshall Fire, along with any resident in Boulder and Broomfield counties who needs help with food.

The groceries will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Clinica Family Health, 1735 S. Public Road in Lafayette, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The mobile pantry will provide fresh, high-quality proteins, dairy products, fresh produce, and non-perishable items. The groceries will be distributed in a drive-thru. Staff and volunteers will load groceries into the trunks of cars. The release said it will be helpful for people seeking groceries to make sure their trunk is empty and clean.

There is no documentation required. Walk-ups and cyclists are also welcome.

For those who aren’t able to come by at that time, the food bank invites anyone affected by the fires to shop for free groceries through its ongoing food distributions. For details, people can visit communityfoodshare.org/get-food or call 303-652-3663.

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
