Skip to content

No. 6 Arizona buries CU Buffs in second half

SportsCollege Sports

No. 6 Arizona buries CU Buffs in second half

Strong game off bench from freshman KJ Simpson not nearly enough

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

TUCSON, Ariz. — It was about as poor a start to a big-time matchup as could have been scripted for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Certainly it got a lot better. Yet it still ended the same way every trip to Arizona has ended since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 Conference — with a loss.

Although CU rallied from that rough start and made a game of it by halftime, an Arizona surge after halftime proved to be too much for the Buffs to overcome, as the sixth-ranked Wildcats pulled away for a 76-55 win at the McKale Center.

CU (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) fell to 0-3 this season against ranked foes and is now 0-10 at the McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011-12 season.

The Buffs missed their first seven shots and committed five of their 14 turnovers within the first 8 minutes of the game. Arizona built a 15-point lead in the first half before freshman guard KJ Simpson, formerly a Wildcats signee, led a comeback.

Simpson scored five points in an 11-2 run that got CU back in the game, and moments later he scored five consecutive points to get the Buffs within three before UA headed to the locker room with a 32-28 advantage at the break.

A start to the second half that was much like the start of the first half doomed the Buffs, with Arizona burying the Buffs with a 17-6 run out of the gate. CU shot just .328 overall and went 4-for-20 on 3-pointers. Simpson led the Buffs with a season-high 17 points.

Arizona shot .567 in the second half to finish with a .509 mark overall.

The Buffs are scheduled to complete the road trip on Saturday night at Arizona State.

No. 6 Arizona 76, Colorado 55

COLORADO (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

Battey 3-10 2-2 9, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, da Silva 3-10 0-1 7, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Parquet 2-6 0-0 4, Simpson 5-11 5-5 17, Clifford 3-6 0-0 6, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 2-4 2-2 6, Lovering 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 21-64 9-12 55.

ARIZONA (14-1, 4-0)

A.Tubelis 6-11 1-3 14, Koloko 3-5 1-2 7, Kriisa 1-5 0-0 2, Terry 4-6 1-2 9, Mathurin 4-7 4-6 13, Larsson 4-7 2-3 12, Kier 5-9 1-1 14, Ballo 2-4 1-2 5, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 0-2 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 11-19 76.

Halftime-Arizona 32-28. 3-Point Goals-Colorado 4-20 (Simpson 2-3, da Silva 1-1, Battey 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Barthelemy 0-2, Clifford 0-2, Walker 0-2, Parquet 0-3), Arizona 7-20 (Kier 3-4, Larsson 2-3, A.Tubelis 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Bal 0-1, Nowell 0-1, Terry 0-1, Kriisa 0-4). Rebounds-Colorado 33 (Battey 7), Arizona 44 (Koloko 9). Assists-Colorado 12 (Simpson 4), Arizona 20 (Kriisa 10). Total Fouls-Colorado 19, Arizona 18.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Music Heals In Times Like These

    Music heals in times like these and brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale...
  2. Pet Boarding You Can Trust

    Happy Hounds takes the guesswork out of pet boarding. You can count on a better overnight boarding experience for your...
  3. The Finest Personalized Tombstones

    Landmark Monuments is a full service monument company. They create some of the finest personalized tombstones, custom monuments and benches...
  4. Did You Pay Too Much In Taxes?

    Did you pay too much in taxes in 2021? A good tax plan can save you significant money. Call Investment...
  5. Thoughtful Funerals For Veterans

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary believes that those who have served our country deserve a special tribute. They have a proud...