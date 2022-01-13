No. 6 Arizona buries CU Buffs in second half

TUCSON, Ariz. — It was about as poor a start to a big-time matchup as could have been scripted for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Certainly it got a lot better. Yet it still ended the same way every trip to Arizona has ended since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 Conference — with a loss.

Although CU rallied from that rough start and made a game of it by halftime, an Arizona surge after halftime proved to be too much for the Buffs to overcome, as the sixth-ranked Wildcats pulled away for a 76-55 win at the McKale Center.

CU (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12) fell to 0-3 this season against ranked foes and is now 0-10 at the McKale Center since joining the Pac-12 ahead of the 2011-12 season.

The Buffs missed their first seven shots and committed five of their 14 turnovers within the first 8 minutes of the game. Arizona built a 15-point lead in the first half before freshman guard KJ Simpson, formerly a Wildcats signee, led a comeback.

Simpson scored five points in an 11-2 run that got CU back in the game, and moments later he scored five consecutive points to get the Buffs within three before UA headed to the locker room with a 32-28 advantage at the break.

A start to the second half that was much like the start of the first half doomed the Buffs, with Arizona burying the Buffs with a 17-6 run out of the gate. CU shot just .328 overall and went 4-for-20 on 3-pointers. Simpson led the Buffs with a season-high 17 points.

Arizona shot .567 in the second half to finish with a .509 mark overall.

The Buffs are scheduled to complete the road trip on Saturday night at Arizona State.

No. 6 Arizona 76, Colorado 55

COLORADO (11-4, 3-2 Pac-12)

Battey 3-10 2-2 9, Walker 2-7 0-0 4, da Silva 3-10 0-1 7, Barthelemy 1-6 0-0 2, Parquet 2-6 0-0 4, Simpson 5-11 5-5 17, Clifford 3-6 0-0 6, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0, O’Brien 2-4 2-2 6, Lovering 0-3 0-2 0. Totals 21-64 9-12 55.

ARIZONA (14-1, 4-0)

A.Tubelis 6-11 1-3 14, Koloko 3-5 1-2 7, Kriisa 1-5 0-0 2, Terry 4-6 1-2 9, Mathurin 4-7 4-6 13, Larsson 4-7 2-3 12, Kier 5-9 1-1 14, Ballo 2-4 1-2 5, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 0-2 0-0 0, T.Tubelis 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 11-19 76.

Halftime-Arizona 32-28. 3-Point Goals-Colorado 4-20 (Simpson 2-3, da Silva 1-1, Battey 1-6, Hammond 0-1, Barthelemy 0-2, Clifford 0-2, Walker 0-2, Parquet 0-3), Arizona 7-20 (Kier 3-4, Larsson 2-3, A.Tubelis 1-2, Mathurin 1-4, Bal 0-1, Nowell 0-1, Terry 0-1, Kriisa 0-4). Rebounds-Colorado 33 (Battey 7), Arizona 44 (Koloko 9). Assists-Colorado 12 (Simpson 4), Arizona 20 (Kriisa 10). Total Fouls-Colorado 19, Arizona 18.