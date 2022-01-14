Britney Spears responds to her sister’s tell-all book in social media exchange

Britney Spears is not happy that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has a new book out in which she discusses their tumultuous relationship.

The singer commented on her younger sister’s “Good Morning America” interview to discuss her book, “Things I Should Have Said.”

“Looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book … I watched it with a 104 fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she tweeted in a series of messages.

In Jamie Lynn Spears’ memoir, she describes her sister’s behavior at times as “paranoid” and “erratic.”

Spears took issue with her sister’s recollection, “She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time. So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???”

The “Zoey 101” star responded to her older sister’s twitter thread on Instagram, revealing she and her family were receiving death threats.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister,” she wrote.

Adding, “There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to heal my trauma, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long.”

