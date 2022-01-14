Skip to content

Chance of snow today, but sunny skies over the…

Latest Headlines

Chance of snow today, but sunny skies over the weekend in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder could see some snow today but should see sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 14, with a 40% chance of snow and winds 9 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 28.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 23.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Adult Memory Daycare Program

    Caring for an individual with memory care issues at home can be challenging. AltaVita Memory Care’s adult memory daycare program...
  2. Wouldn’t You Rather Live Here?

    The Shores at McIntosh Lake apartments brings luxurious apartment living to Longmont! You’ll love the amenities: a gated community with...
  3. Rejuvenating Massage By Blooming Massage

    This is a good time to remember that massage relieves stress. And a rejuvenating massage by Blooming Massage can make...
  4. Music Heals In Times Like These

    Music heals in times like these and brings us together, gives us hope, and opens our hearts. The Longmont Chorale...
  5. Pet Boarding You Can Trust

    Happy Hounds takes the guesswork out of pet boarding. You can count on a better overnight boarding experience for your...