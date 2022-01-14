Chance of snow today, but sunny skies over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder could see some snow today but should see sunny skies for the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 39 and an overnight low of 14, with a 40% chance of snow and winds 9 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 28.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 23.