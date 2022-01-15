Skip to content

CU Buffs put it all together in road win at Arizona State

Jabari Walker bounces back with eighth double-double of season

TEMPE, Ariz. — Colorado played defense the way it expect to every game. And for the first time this season, the Buffaloes unpacked their long-range shooting touch from their luggage.

CU played its most complete game away from home this season on Saturday night, salvaging a split of the trip through Arizona with a 75-57 win at Arizona State. It was the Buffs’ second consecutive win at Desert Financial Arena and their fifth consecutive win against the Sun Devils overall.

CU (12-4, 4-2 Pac-12) never trailed, jumping to a 15-3 lead out of the gate while ASU missed 10 of its first 11 shots. The Buffs led 37-34 at halftime but steadily pulled away after the break, using a 12-2 run midway through the second half to break the game open.

Jabari Walker bounced back from a rough outing two nights earlier at No. 6 Arizona in a big way, finishing with 18 points and a career-high-tying 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and the 10th of his career. Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy turned in a strong all-around game, recording 16 points, a career-high-tying nine rebounds, and four assists with no turnovers.

CU entered the game with a .217 mark on 3-pointers in five games away from home this season, but they went 10-for-25 from the arc against the Sun Devils.

Colorado 75, Arizona St. 57

COLORADO (11-4, 4-2 Pac-12)

Battey 5-9 0-0 11, Walker 7-14 2-2 18, da Silva 4-9 0-0 11, Barthelemy 4-9 6-9 16, Parquet 0-4 0-0 0, Clifford 2-5 3-4 8, Simpson 3-4 2-2 9, Lovering 0-2 0-3 0, O’Brien 0-1 2-2 2, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-22 75.

ARIZONA ST. (5-9, 0-2 Pac-12)

Lawrence 1-8 0-0 2, Gaffney 0-4 0-0 0, Heath 4-7 4-4 15, Horne 4-11 0-0 9, Jackson 1-4 1-2 3, Muhammad 4-11 1-2 10, Graham 5-11 6-7 16, Boakye 1-1 0-0 2, Neal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 12-15 57.

Halftime – Colorado 37-34. 3-Point Goals – Colorado 10-25 (da Silva 3-5, Barthelemy 2-5, Walker 2-5, Battey 1-2, Clifford 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hammond 0-1, Parquet 0-3), Arizona St. 5-21 (Heath 3-5, Muhammad 1-2, Horne 1-5, Graham 0-1, Lawrence 0-1, Neal 0-1, Gaffney 0-3, Jackson 0-3). Rebounds – Colorado 44 (Walker 13), Arizona St. 28 (Graham 5). Assists – Colorado 17 (Barthelemy 4), Arizona St. 7 (Horne 2). Total Fouls – Colorado 16, Arizona St. 19.

