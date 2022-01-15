CU track’s Noah Bouchard has strong performance at Potts Invitational

Colorado track and field concluded the first day of the 2022 Potts Invitational Friday with a win in the men’s high jump by freshman Noah Bouchard.

Bouchard added to his personal best with a final clearance over 2.06 meters (6-9) to take the only victory on the day for the Buffaloes. He was the only athlete to clear the mark, ending the competition against three other jumpers at that height. He made three attempts at 2.11 meters (6-11) but came up just short.

On the women’s side, Avery McMullen tied her personal best in the high jump at 1.76 meters (5-9.25). She finished second based on jumps as both she and Jordan Lanning missed at 1.79m. She was joined by Kylee Harr who finished in the top-three with a jump of 1.71m (5-7.25) for third.

The women put two in the top-three in both the shot put and weight throw today, while the men added a third-place finish in the weight throw. Jane Powers got things going with a toss of 13.17 meters (43-2.5) in the shot put on her second throw in finals, good enough for third overall. Gya’ni Sami moved from seventh to second in her final throw of the finals in the women’s weight throw with a mark of 17.29 meters (56-8.75), while Tyler Sconce finished third for the men in the event with a toss of 17.53m (57-6.25).

Sconce was the top-finishing collegiate athlete, following behind CU school record holder Alex Kizirian in second and Dominique Williams who won the event as an unattached athlete that has expired his indoors eligibility. Williams’ mark would’ve been good for second in CU history at 19.80 meters (64-11.5).

RESULTS

Men’s High Jump: 1. Noah Bouchard (COLO) 2.06m (6-9); 13. John Swabik (COLO) 1.81m (5-11.25)

Men’s Shot Put: 1. Mariano Kis (CSU) 17.30m (56-9.25); 13. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 11.57m (37-11.5)

Men’s Long Jump: 1. Braeden Holcombe (AF) 6.88m (22-7); 8. Aidan Christiansen (COLO) 6.24m (20-5.75)

Men’s Weight Throw: 1. Dominique Williams (UNAT) 19.80m (64-11.5); 3. Tyler Sconce (COLO) 17.53m (57-6.25); 6. Lars Atkinson (COLO) 15.67m (51-5); 10. Clayton Castro (COLO) 13.76m (45-1.75)

Men’s Pole Vault: 1. Caiden Macktinger (AF) 5.00m (16-4.75); 5. Nick Bianco (COLO) 4.70m (15-5)

Men’s Triple Jump: 1. Maccee Reed (UNC) 13.55m (44-5.5)

Women’s Long Jump: 1. Shayla Howell (WYO) 5.83m (19-1.5); 6. Kara Lucyk (COLO) 5.25m (17-2.75); 10. Elise Gillett (COLO) 5.00m (16-5)

Women’s Pole Vault: 1. Celyn Stermer (CSU) 3.80m (12-5.5)

Women’s High Jump: 1. Jordan Lanning (CSU) 1.76m (5-9.25); 2. Avery McMullen (COLO) 1.76m (5-9.25); 3. Kylee Harr (COLO) 1.71m (5-7.25); 5. Allie Routledge (COLO) 1.66m (5-5.25); 7. Jada Green (COLO) 1.51m (4-11.5)

Women’s Shot Put: 1. Addison Henry (WYO) 14.30m (46-11); 3. Lauren Whyrick (COLO) 13.17m (43-2.5); 7. Obi Osafo-Mensah (COLO) 10.61m (34-9.75)

Women’s Triple Jump: 1. Makayla Williams (CSU) 11.39m (37-4.5)

Women’s Weight Throw: 1. Tarynn Bown (CSU) 18.37m (60-3.25); 2. Gya’ni Sami (COLO) 17.29m (56-8.75); 6. Elena Opp (COLO) 15.60m (51-2.25); 7. Amanda Opp (COLO) 15.40m (50-6.25); 8. Jane Powers (COLO) 15.22m (49-11.25); 11. Bella Braun (COLO) 13.98m (45-10.5); 12. Lauren Whyrick (COLO) 12.93m (42-5.25); 13. Obi Osafo-Mensah (COLO) 11.20m (36-9)