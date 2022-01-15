Skip to content

Local News

Properties damaged by wind, Marshall Fire to be assessed by Boulder County starting Sunday

An assessment of properties that weren’t destroyed by the Marshall Fire but were damaged by wind and smoke will begin Sunday.

Boulder County staff will be going door to door in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated parts of the county to talk with property owners, according to a county news release. If residents are not home, material will be left behind, including a request for residents to self-report their smoke and wind damage by visiting BoCo.org/damage-self-report.

The county said the assessments will allow for officials to better understand what the community’s needs are for phase two of the debris cleanup program. This will involve a curbside collection of damaged household items. This collection program will start after completion of the public roads clearing process, which is underway.

For more information on the curbside debris cleanup program, people can visit BoCo.org/Marshall-Debris-Cleanup or call the debris hotline at 303-214-3203.

