3-star OL commits to CU Buffs

Colorado has added some muscle to its 2022 football recruiting class.

On Sunday, Van Wells, an offensive lineman from Houston, announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes after spending the weekend in Boulder on an official visit.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds on his 247Sports.com profile, Wells is an interior offensive lineman from C.E. King High School.

A three-star prospect, he is rated by 247Sports.com as a top-75 interior lineman nationally in the 2022 class. He has 19 total scholarship offers, including from Air Force, Houston and Maryland.

Wells is the third lineman in CU’s class, joining tackles Carter Edwards and Travis Gray.