CU Buffs men’s basketball notes: Tad Boyle lauds senior leadership after win at ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. — Colorado is a young basketball team. Of that, there is no doubt.

Yet the huge reliance the Buffaloes have this season on sophomores and freshmen sometimes overshadows the strong leadership provided by seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet. Head coach Tad Boyle lauded that leadership as a key reason why the Buffs were able to shake off a solid dismantling at No. 6 Arizona on Thursday to then thoroughly dismantle Arizona State in a 75-57 road win on Saturday.

“Coach (Mike) Rohn said it in the locker room after the game, and I thought he made a really good point in that we’ve got great leadership on this team,” Boyle said. “Those film sessions after games like Arizona are not pleasant for players. Especially young players sometimes that maybe don’t perform the way we expect them to or they expect to. But those guys (Battey and Parquet) did a great job of getting our team’s mindset right for this game.

“I talked to Evan a little kind of off by himself that he’s got to get this group ready, and he did a great job of that. We practiced good (Friday). We practiced hard, crisp. We didn’t get up-and-down, but we practiced harder than we normally do in a one-day turnaround. They responded. They responded in practice, and they responded tonight. I can’t emphasize enough the leadership that Evan and Eli are providing these young guys. If they continue to listen to those guys and grow up before our eyes, there’s not a team we can’t beat.”

Battey scored four of his 11 points during CU’s game-opening 15-3 run, and during a 12-2 run midway through the second half that blew the game open he knocked down a 3-pointer off a feed from KJ Simpson before returning the favor on a Simpson 3-pointer on the next possession.

On the surface, Parquet’s 0-for-4 night with no points, no rebounds, and no assists would appear to be a colossal disappointment. Yet Boyle pointed to Parquet’s defense as a key component of the win at ASU. After struggling somewhat defensively early in the season, Parquet in recent weeks has regained the form that landed him on the All-Pac-12 defensive team last season.

Parquet was the primary defender against ASU guard DJ Horne, who entered the game averaging a team-leading 13.7 points with a .457 shooting percentage. Horne went 4-for-11 against the Buffs and scored just nine points.

“People are going to maybe read what he did and say he didn’t play very good. He was terrific defensively,” Boyle said. “Another leading scorer he held to 4-for-11, single digits. He’s done that four games in a row.”

Sweet three relief

It’s reasonable to assume the Buffs weren’t going to shoot barely above 20 percent from 3-point range away from home for the duration of the season. Although it might have felt like that would be the case after another long-range brick session at Arizona on Thursday, as the Buffs’ 4-for-20 3-point showing against the Wildcats dropped their season 3-point percentage away from home to an unsightly .217.

For the first time this season, the Buffs finally got it going from long range outside the familiar and friendly confines of the CU Events Center. The Buffs knocked down a season-high 10 3-pointers, finishing 10-for-25.

“We’re not going to miss shots forever,” CU point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy said. “We keep working on our shots every day at practice. We have sessions at the end of practice with shooting, and I feel like that helps us get extra reps. It paid off tonight.”

Notable

Saturday’s win tied for the fourth-largest margin of victory (18 points) for CU in a Pac-12 road game since joining the league…With four assists and no turnovers, Barthelemy improved his assist-to-turnover rate to 2.05…CU sophomore Tristan da Silva hit a career-high three 3-pointers…The Buffs posted more assists (17) than turnovers (11) for just the fifth time in 14 games. CU’s 11 turnovers tied for the third-lowest mark this season…Battey passed Vince Kelley and former teammate George King with his 91st career start, moving into 14th on CU’s all-time list. Battey moved into a tie for 25th in games played overall (116)…CU matched a season high with six blocked shots. The Buffs also had six against Duquesne and Washington.