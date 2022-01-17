‘A new sort of reality’: Superior family continues to deal with grief of losing home in Marshall Fire

For Kaz Jaszczak and his daughter, Zula, life before and after the Marshall Fire is divided into what was and what will be.

The present chapter feels too painful and surreal to fully put into words.

“You just wake up and go through the motions of a new sort of reality that you’ve been thrown into,” Zula said.

The Jaszczak family home in Superior was one of more than 1,000 structures that burned in the wind-fueled Marshall Fire. The fire, which began Dec. 30 and is still under investigation, is now the most destructive in Colorado’s history, burning through some 6,000 acres in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

A few weeks after the fire, Kaz, 71, and Zula have begun to file insurance claims, sift through the ashen rubble of their former home and consider what may come next in terms of housing. These are all necessary logistics to consider when one’s home burns down in a fire.

But Zula has trouble sleeping. Her brain feels as if it’s on a constant reel, shuffling from insurance claims to disaster assistance to housing and back again.

“It’s the emotions from having lost your home, from the uncertainty of the future and also the emotional impact from having to deal with all this logistical stuff that takes so much energy and time and focus,” Zula said.

What was

Kaz, a Polish immigrant, came to the United States in 1989 for a job in Texas. His family moved to an apartment in Broomfield in 1993 before building their Superior home in 1996.

Zula now lives in Sweden but regularly visits her childhood home for extended periods of time, particularly since her mother died.

On the day of the fire, the father-daughter duo were preparing for a New Year’s Eve celebration together. Kaz bought champagne. Zula was to bake a plum cake.

They noticed the wind, which knocked down garbage bins in the neighborhood, but didn’t think much of it until first responders knocked on their door and told them to evacuate.

From afar, it looked like a river of fire, “simply flowing,” Kaz said. And though they couldn’t make out their home, it was apparent that its general location was ablaze.

“We were watching from a distance our housing burning,” he said. “There was a sense of … helplessness. We simply couldn’t do anything.”

It’s still hard for Zula to wrap her head around all that was lost: her childhood journals, kitchen supplies for her father who loved to cook, the yard with his garden, the home itself, which was fully paid off.

“In one day, it’s just all gone,” she said.

“It wasn’t just a house. It was home,” Zula added. “It was full of life, the kind of life that you dream of and that you work so hard towards.”

On their first visit back to the home after the fire, it was hard for Kaz, a native of Warsaw, Poland, not to associate the destruction with that of his homeland in World War II.

But the pair found one thing that made them smile: two iron fish that they kept in the yard, a purchase Zula’s mother insisted on. Birds would make nests inside them, and it was a ritual for father and daughter sit outside and watch.

What will be

When Allie Reuter, a neighbor, learned about what happened, she felt compelled to help. She noticed fundraising campaigns for other families going viral and decided to begin one for Kaz. Now it’s raised nearly $80,000.

“I think everyone was sort of looking for some way they could help during this time, and that’s what I felt called to do,” Reuter said.

It was a way to make herself feel better about everything that happened in her community, but Reuter said, “also my heart hurt for him and his family.”

The generosity has been overwhelming for Kaz and Zula. A friend of a friend let them borrow a car. They got free clothes from Neptune Mountaineering. Several friends have offered their homes to them.

Earlier this week, Kaz and Zula moved into Reuter’s family home, which survived the fire. Kaz, who is continuing to work despite the devastation, acknowledges that living a stone’s throw from the ashen remains of his home will be traumatic.

“At the same time, we like to be close,” he said. “There are big bonds, not only with the place but with the people who live there.”

Want to help?