Boulder Prep High School students advocate autonomy for COVID-19 tests, vaccines

Students in a recent bioethics class at Boulder Prep High School tackled the issue of personal autonomy for health decisions and the age a young person could provide informed consent.

All agreed that 12- to 18-year-olds should be able to make their own decisions about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. They noted young people already can receive an abortion, HIV testing and other sexual health services without parent consent. Those 12 and older also don’t require parent permission to see a mental health counselor.

“There are kids who have anti-vax parents and want the vaccine,” said junior Leticia Sutton. “There’s really no way for preteens and teenagers to get vaccinated if their parents don’t agree. It’s a bigger deal than a lot of people realize. Teens can drive, they can get their own therapy, their own medications, birth control, abortions. Getting vaccinated and tested is definitely in that same realm.”

Classmate Edmund Chavez, also a junior, said making informed health decisions is an important skill teens should learn before they graduate from high school.

“They should have their own choice,” he said. You really need informed consent to make your own decisions.”

Their stance is one leaders at the small charter high school in Gunbarrel agree with, prompting Headmaster Lili Adeli to appeal to state legislators and Gov. Jared Polis to change the consent laws.

“The science and guidance is testing, testing, testing, vaccination, vaccination, vaccination,” she said. “We’re trying to do as much of both as we can.”

Boulder Prep participated in the state’s Binax Rapid Testing School Pilot Program a year ago, then joined a pilot program for PCR testing. Over the last year, Adeli said, the greatest hurdle to the school’s COVID testing has been securing parental consent — not because they don’t agree, but because they’re busy and overwhelmed.

In rare cases, she added, parents didn’t want their teens tested for COVID or vaccinated, but the teens wanted both. Several students also wanted to walk five minutes to a nearby grocery store to get vaccinated, but couldn’t because they needed a parent to go with them.

She said it took six months to get consent from all the school’s families to test students weekly for COVID. The school in October started administering rapid antigen tests to students and staff weekly, on Mondays. Last week, she said, the school went through about 150 tests as students asked to take more during the week after exposures.

The school has an opportunity to add a PCR test later in the week to catch any false negatives and newly contagious students, she said. But the school’s staff members don’t have time to repeatedly call, text and email families to get the two signed permission forms the company requires.

“There are so many barriers,” she said. “If our students could click a button and sign digitally themselves, it would be so much easier.”

She noted Boulder Prep isn’t the only school facing limitations around testing created by the need for parental consent.

The Boulder Valley School District offers an opt-in, in-school testing program, testing elementary and middle school students twice a month through COVIDCheck Colorado. To opt in, families must fill out an online form, giving permission.

The district currently has 7,164 students who have opted in for testing, or about 38% of eligible students.

At Boulder Prep, both Chavez and Sutton said they’re happy to participate in the school’s testing program.

With the omicron variant causing cases to surge and hospitals to fill up, Chavez said, it’s especially important to use preventative measures like testing and mask wearing.

“It’s disrespectful to not make use of these specific testing resources that other schools don’t even have,” he said. “COVID is going to be around for a long time. It’s just a matter of whether you believe it’s important to keep people safe.”

Sutton added she wants to keep her friends, family and school community as protected as possible.

“When you’re part of the community, you want to do what you can to keep other people safe,” she said. “The testing is just something you do to be part of a community.”