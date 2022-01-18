CU Buffs punter Josh Watts enters transfer portal

Colorado punter Josh Watts has put his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Watts, a rising senior from Australia, will finish his two-year CU career with the second-best punting average in Buffaloes’ history, at 45.78 yards per punt. Only Mark Mariscal, the 2002 Ray Guy Award winner, has had a better average (46.79).

This past season, Watts ranked sixth nationally in punting average, at 47.8 yards per punt – the third-best single-season average in CU history. He had 24 punts of 50-plus yards and landed 16 of his 66 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Watts’ improvement of 6.9 yards from 2020 (40.89) to 2021 (47.79) is the best season-to-season improvement in CU history.

A transfer from Deakin University in Australia, where he didn’t play football, Watts came to CU with two seasons to play. However, when the NCAA granted all players from 2020 an extra season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Watts became eligible for a third season. He will now play that season elsewhere.

Despite Watts’ success this past year, his departure clears the way for incoming freshman Ashton Logan to take over punting duties. Logan was originally part of CU’s 2021 class, but grayshirted and delayed his enrollment until this month.

Logan, who graduated from Orange (Calif.) Lutheran High School, was rated as a top-10 punter nationally for the 2021 class by Chris Sailer Kicking. He was the special teams player of the year in the Trinity League as a senior in 2020.

Watts is the 19th scholarship player from CU to enter the transfer portal since September and the 15th since the season came to a close on Nov. 26.