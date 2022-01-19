Boulder County Commissioners set to approve new election precincts and boundaries

The Boulder County Commissioners on Thursday are set to adopt changes to election precincts and boundaries across the county.

The changes proposed by the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder’s Office have been created in alignment with the approved redistricting maps from the independent commission and are based on 2020 census information.

According to the state law, such changes must be completed no later than 29 days before the first Tuesday in March following the census data’s release.

To attend the 1:15 p.m. virtual public meeting, visit boco.org/BOCC-Precinct-Meeting.