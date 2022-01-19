Boulder County testing remains found at home of person missing in Marshall Fire

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office found bone fragments during the search site for the last missing person in the Marshall Fire, and are currently testing them to see if the remains are human.

According to a release, crews have been searching a property in Superior for the remains of Edna Nadine Turnbull. Turnbull, after being notified to evacuate, entered the residence in an effort to rescue her dogs during the fire.

While she is at this point reported as missing, officials have said it is likely Turnbull died in the fire.

On Wednesday, officials said that “small bone fragments” had been found at the search site and that the fragments were being tested to try and determine if they are human remains. The sheriff’s office said the testing could take months.

“We remain committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

If remains are confirmed to be Turnbull, she will be one of two people who died in the Marshall Fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in east Boulder County on Dec. 30.

The remains of Robert Sharpe were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County.