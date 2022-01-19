Skip to content

Boulder police investigating stabbing on Saturday

Boulder police investigating stabbing on Saturday

Boulder police: Victim hospitalized, but stable

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are investigating a stabbing over the weekend that sent one man to the hospital.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police responded to the 2500 block of Arapahoe Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault. Officers found a man with stab wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital.

Waugh said the man was now stable, but no further information about his injuries was available.

Police are still looking for a suspect, and did not release any further information about the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boulder police at Detective Sharon  Ramos at 303-441-3323 and reference case No. 22-00413.

