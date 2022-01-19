CU Buffs OL Chance Lytle to transfer

Colorado offensive lineman Chance Lytle has decided to play his final season of college football elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Lytle put his name in the NCAA transfer portal after five seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. The NCAA did not count the 2020 season toward eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Lytle has one bonus season to play.

During his time at CU, Lytle played in 30 games with four starts. He played 88 snaps on offense last season. He started the season opener but saw only 46 offensive snaps in the final 11 games.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Lytle was slated to be CU’s only senior offensive lineman for the 2022 season.

A 2016 graduate of Churchill (Texas) High School, Lytle grayshirted and delayed his enrollment until January of 2017. He redshirted in 2017 and played a backup role in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, Lytle started three games at guard before a season-ending leg injury caused him to miss the final two games of the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season. He played a career-high 193 offensive snaps that season.

“To all the support staff who have helped me on this journey, and to all the fans who came out to every game, and especially the ones who stayed til the very end, thank you,” Lytle wrote on social media. “Your support has meant the world to me. I’ve been very proud to call CU my home for the past few years but I think it’s time for me to see where the wind takes me. As of today, I’m officially in the transfer portal. The memories I’ve made I’ll cherish forever.”

CU has had 22 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since September, including 18 since the season came to a close on Nov. 26. The Buffs have a projected 82 scholarship players for next season, three below the NCAA maximum of 85. The CU staff is still looking to add several players this offseason.