No foul play suspected in downtown Boulder death

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

One man was found dead on the Pearl Street Mall on Tuesday night, but police do not suspect foul play at this time.

Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said police were called to the 1300 block of Pearl Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man dead on scene. Police did not release any details of the death but did say there was no evidence of foul play and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The man’s name has not been publicly released.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

