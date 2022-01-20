Coroner IDs man found dead in downtown Boulder

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead on Pearl Street Tuesday night as Eric Mix, 56.

Boulder police said officers were called to the 1300 block of Pearl Street at 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found Mix dead at the scene. Police did not release any details of the death but did say there was no evidence of foul play and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.