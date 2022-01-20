Skip to content

CU Buffs can’t get it done at crunch time against No. 16 USC

Trojans end seven-game slide against CU

Jan. 20, 2022- University of Colorado Boulder’s KJ Simpson battles with USC’s Max Agbonkpolo during the Pac-12 game in Boulder on January 20, 2022.
By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The streak is over.

Unable to consistently solve the USC defense throughout the contest while missing several key free throws down the stretch, the 16th-ranked Trojans were able to hold off the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday, handing the Buffs a 61-58 defeat at the CU Events Center.

The loss ended CU’s seven-game winning streak against USC.

CU finished with a .314 shooting percentage against a Trojans defense that entered the game ranked second in the Pac-12 Conference in defensive field goal percentage. USC also out-rebounded the Buffs 47-32.

Jabari Walker scored a team-high 13 points, but the last of his five turnovers ended CU’s last-gasp possession in the waning seconds with USC leading by three. Evan Battey and Tristan da Silva added 10 points apiece for the Buffs.

CU played without senior guard Elijah Parquet, who has been battling a lower leg injury.

