Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County,…

News

Health

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Jan. 20, 2022

New cases: 657

Total cases: 53,052

Currently hospitalized: 104

Daily discharges: 32

Total deaths: 339

New deaths: 0

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 1,399.5

7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Jan. 15: 21.9%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 1,171,789
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 11,184
  • Total deaths among cases: 10,768
  • Total hospitalizations: 54,726
  • Total tested: 4,583,987
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,299,963
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,865,298

University of Colorado Boulder cases 

  • New positive test results: 30
  • New diagnostic tests: 185
  • Total on-campus diagnostic tests completed: 2,047
  • Total positive results for on-campus testing since Jan.3: 406

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

  • Total active cases: 138
  • Total staff quarantines: 0
  • Total student quarantines: 5

BVSD elementary schools

  • Bear Creek: 1 active case
  • Birch: 1 active case
  • Coal Creek: 1 active case  
  • Columbine: 5 active cases
  • Creekside: 2 active cases
  • Douglass: 3 active cases
  • Eisenhower: 2 active cases
  • Eldorado PK-8: 5 active cases
  • Emerald: 4 active cases
  • Fireside: 3 active cases
  • Foothill: 1 active case
  • Heatherwood: 2 active cases
  • Horizons K-8: 3 active cases
  • Kohl: 1 active case
  • Louisville: 5 active cases
  • Meadowlark School: 4 active cases
  • Mesa: 2 active cases
  • Monarch PK-8: 6 active cases
  • Nederland: 1 active case
  • Pioneer: 7 active cases
  • Ryan: 1 active case
  • Superior: 3 active cases
  • University Hill: 1 active case

BVSD middle schools

  • Angevine: 5 active cases
  • Casey: 8 active cases
  • Louisville: 8 active cases
  • Nederland Middle School/High School: 4 active cases
  • Nevin Platt: 5 active cases
  • Southern Hills: 1 active case

BVSD high schools

  • Boulder: 8 active cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Centaurus: 20 active cases
  • Fairview: 6 active cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Monarch: 3 active cases
  • New Vista: 1 active case

BVSD other departments

  • Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 2 active cases
  • Peak to Peak: 1 active case
  • Transportation: 2 active cases 

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

  • Total active student cases: 299
  • Total active staff cases: 27
  • Total student quarantines: 486
  • Total staff quarantines: 7

SVVSD elementary schools

  • Alpine: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member cases; 13 students quarantined
  • Black Rock: 9 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
  • Blue Mountain: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Burlington: 5 active student cases; 13 students quarantined
  • Centennial: 1 active student case; 14 students quarantined
  • Central: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Columbine: 4 students quarantined
  • Eagle Crest: 4 active student cases; 8 students quarantined
  • Erie: 10 active student cases; 4 students quarantined
  • Fall River: 7 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 15 students quarantined
  • Grand View: 12 active student cases; 12 students quarantined
  • Highlands: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
  • Hygiene: 8 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 14 students quarantined
  • Indian Peaks: 1 active student cases; 2 students quarantined
  • Legacy: 4 active student cases; 27 students quarantined
  • Longmont Estates: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
  • Lyons: 5 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
  • Mead: 11 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 23 students quarantined
  • Mountain View: 10 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 13 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 2 active student case; 7 students quarantined
  • Northridge: 4 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Prairie Ridge: 6 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
  • Red Hawk: 5 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
  • Rocky Mountain: 7 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Sanborn: 8 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
  • Soaring Heights PK-8: 21 active student cases and 2 active staff member case; 7 students quarantined
  • Thunder Valley PK-8: 12 active student cases 2 active staff member cases; 22 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Timberline PK-8: 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined

SVVSD middle schools

  • Altona: 5 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 17 students quarantined
  • Coal Ridge: 11 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
  • Erie: 3 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases
  • Longs Peak: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 3 students quarantined
  • Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 8 active student cases; 28 students quarantined
  • Mead: 7 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
  • Sunset: 4 active student cases; 4 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
  • Trail Ridge: 6 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
  • Westview: 9 active student case; 8 students quarantined

SVVSD high schools

  • Erie: 5 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 6 students quarantined
  • Frederick: 8 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
  • Longmont: 11 active student cases; 13 students quarantined
  • Mead: 15 active student cases; 10 students quarantined
  • Niwot: 16 active student cases; 16 students quarantined
  • Silver Creek: 15 active student cases and 2 active staff member cases; 29 students quarantined 
  • Skyline: 6 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 26 students quarantined

SVVSD other departments

  • Career Elevation and Technology Center: 1 active staff member case
  • Central Administration: 2  active staff member case; 4 staff members quarantined
  • Launched Virtual Academy: 5 active student cases
  • Main Street School: 2 students quarantined
  • Multiple Schools: 1 active staff member case
  • Spark! Discovery Preschool: 3 active student cases; 6 students quarantined

