Dining Buzz: Asian spots head to North Boulder, Longmont’s Main Street Eatery livens namesake artery

Neighborhood micro-grocery shop, The Niche Market, 3701 Canfield St., Boulder, part of Meals on Wheels, is now dishing out personal-size pies from Proto’s Pizza. The market, located on the first floor of Meals on Wheels’ new building, will be the exclusive outlet for these take-and-bake pies, and proceeds from the pizzas will benefit the local nonprofit that delivers meals to seniors.

Personal pizzas, which cost $5.99, are available in a traditional style with mozzarella and Proto’s homemade tomato sauce; there’s a Pizza Margherita with crushed Italian tomatoes, fresh basil and mozzarella; and also a pesto pie with mozzarella. For an additional $4, make it a meal by adding on a Mediterranean Salad (consisting of imported Greek olives, feta, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and red peppers.

Displaced Asian spots head north

Fans of longtime University Hill stalwarts, Tra Ling’s and You and Mee Noodle House, will be happy to learn that that these eateries have landed in a North Boulder location at 2850 Iris Ave. after being displaced alongside more than a dozen other Hill businesses for redevelopment.

While known for its Chinese-American fare, these eateries also serve up an impressive selection of authentic Asian dishes, expertly prepared, like delectable scallion pancakes, pork and century egg congee and a selection of regional noodle soups.

Of particular note is the dry hot-pot offering, a more contemporary alternative to traditional broth-based preparations. Resembling a Sichuan-influenced stir fry, this is a warming shared dish that can include any number of ingredients, including tofu, quail eggs, noodles, sliced beef and Napa cabbage.

Dining on Main

Main Street Eatery, 628 Main St., Longmont, is a fresh new addition to the local dining scene that offers locavore farm-to-table dishes. The venue features counter service and has a patio lounge. Catering and delivery are also available from this spot, which opened earlier this month.

Featured dishes include the Eridu salad, crafted by chef Aaron Lande, and it consists of quinoa, basmati rice, garbanzos, black lentils and several other ingredients, topped with an avocado pepita dressing. Other selections include soups like chicken tortilla, and breakfast courses such as biscuits and gravy.

Food is Love

First Bite Boulder continues its tradition of community support with its launch of Food is Love.

Food is Love is a restaurant gift card campaign aiding families in the five Boulder Valley School District schools most directly impacted by the Marshall Fire. First Bite will be distributing bundles of gift cards valued at $50 to the following five elementary schools: Coal Creek Elementary, Louisville Elementary, Monarch K-8, Fireside Elementary and Superior Elementary.

Donations for this program can be made at firstbiteboulder.com/food-is-love. Additionally, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of First Bite’s cookbook, “A Bite of Boulder,” this month will be donated to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. The cookbook is available for purchase at firstbiteboulder.com/cookbook.

Save 22% in ’22

Cafe Aion, 1235 Pennsylvania Ave., Boulder, is ringing in 2022 with a 22% discount on all takeout food purchases for the remainder of January. Using the code JAN22, diners can treat themselves to fare from Aion, its classic French-sibling concept Brasserie Boulder and Lil Bub’s Family Meal.

Familiar Aion offerings, such as their signature paella and beef or vegetarian burgers, are on tap. From the Brasserie side, there’s truffle fries, cassoulet and duck confit. Lil Bub’s spotlights comforting favorites such as fried chicken and biscuits. Online ordering is available at cafeaion.com.