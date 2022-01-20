Former Alabama OL Tommy Brown transferring to CU Buffs

A former four-star recruit with a national championship ring is coming to Boulder.

On Thursday, offensive lineman Tommy Brown announced that he is transferring from Alabama to play for the Colorado Buffaloes. A graduate transfer, he has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 320 pounds, Brown played the past four seasons at Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide to a College Football Playoff national title in 2020 and CFP runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2021.

This past season, Brown played in 10 games, mostly as a reserve and on special teams, but he made one start at right guard. Seeing time at both tackle and guard, as well as on special teams, he played in 28 games during his four seasons with the Tide.

A 2018 graduate of Mater Dei (Calif.) High School, Brown was a four-star recruit and rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 5-ranked guard in the 2018 class. He had 17 scholarship offers, including from CU and six other Pac-12 schools, as well as six SEC schools.

Brown is the fourth player CU head coach Karl Dorrell has added through the NCAA transfer portal, this offseason, joining quarterback Maddox Kopp (Houston), receiver RJ Sneed II (Baylor) and defensive end Chance Main (Incarnate Word).

Brown will join an offensive line group that struggled last season, but returns three starters: right tackle Frank Fillip, right guard Casey Roddick and left tackle Jake Wiley. The group will be led by first-year offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, who was hired last month.

CU now has 14 projected scholarship linemen, including junior Josh Jynes and sophomores Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Noah Fenske, Austin Johnson and Carson Lee. Redshirt freshmen Edgar Amaya and Jackson Anderson and three true freshmen – Carter Edwards, Travis Gray and Van Wells – are also in the mix.

CU’s staff is still hoping to add another one or two linemen this offseason.

The Buffs have lost five linemen from the 2021 roster, including right guard Kary Kutsch and center Colby Pursell, who graduated. Reserves Chance Lytle and Kanan Ray have put their name in the transfer portal, while tackle Max Wray has medically retired.