Boulder police arrest one in connection to stabbing

Boulder police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing over the weekend.

Desmond H. Derrick, 50, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Boulder police said officers responded to the 2500 block of Arapahoe Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Saturday for a report of an assault. Officers found a man with stab wounds, and he was transported to a hospital.

According to a release, officers canvassed the area to gather more information and to interview witnesses and identified a possible suspect.

A patrol officer spotted Derrick walking on Thursday and detained him. He was wearing the same clothes worn by the person stabbing the victim in video obtained of the incident and had a knife in his possession.

“I’m incredibly proud of the great police work done by both patrol and detectives on this case,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “This was a very violent crime and our officers were able to swiftly identify the suspect and get him off the streets.”

Derrick is in custody on $100,000, and is set for a first appearance Friday.

He does have a prior conviction for second-degree assault in Arapahoe County and third-degree assault in Boulder County. He also has a pending felony menacing case in Boulder County.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boulder police at Detective Sharon Ramos at 303-441-3323 and reference case No. 22-00413.