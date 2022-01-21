More than 6,000 Boulder residents without power Friday afternoon

More than 6,000 Boulder residents are without power Friday afternoon.

The majority of Xcel Energy customers without power Friday afternoon are in east Boulder near Valmont Reservoir, according to Xcel’s power outage map.

Another outage is affecting about 600 customers on Baseline Road. There are two smaller outages in Boulder as well. One is near Broadway and the other is on Foothills Parkway.

The power outages began about 2 p.m. Friday, the map said. No estimates were given on when power might be restored to those areas.