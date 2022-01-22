Skip to content

Xcel Energy said power restored Friday to…

Local News

Xcel Energy said power restored Friday to Boulder customers, following same-day outage

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

An Xcel Energy outage Friday left about 6,000 Boulder residents without power for about an hour and a half.

Matt Lindstrom, Xcel Energy spokesperson, said in an email Saturday that the outage began just after 2 p.m. Friday. Lindstrom said power was restored just before 3:30 p.m.

“We thank our customers for their patience as crews worked to safely get the power back on,” Lindstrom wrote.

The majority of Xcel Energy customers without power Friday were located in east Boulder, near Valmont Reservoir. Another outage also impacted about 600 customers on Baseline Road, with two smaller outages near Broadway and the other near Foothills Parkway.

Xcel Energy’s outage map showed that there were no Boulder customers without power Saturday.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. You Wear It Well

    You are stylish, but not trendy. You want the best in fashionable apparel—and you wear it well. And you know...
  2. Certified Pilates Instructors At Avanti Therapy

    Discover great Pilates instruction in Boulder at Avanti Therapy! Pilates classes contribute to your wellness and rehabilitation. You develop strength...
  3. Are You Relocating Your Business?

    Are you relocating your business in Northern Colorado? Partner with Skyline Moving for a stress-free move. Their commercial moving services...
  4. The Best Agricultural Fences In Northern Colorado

    Agricultural fencing can present its own set of challenges, from containing livestock and horses to keeping out wildlife, defining property...
  5. Visualize Before You Begin Your Home Project

    Are you considering updating your kitchen or bathroom? The designers at Budget Home Supply can help you visualize before you...