Local News

Elaina Shively announces Boulder County commissioner candidacy

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Lafayette resident Elaina Shively recently announced her candidacy for a Boulder County commissioner seat, running in November to replace Matt Jones.

Jones, who represents District Three, isn’t running for a second term.

Elaina Shively(Courtesy photo)

Shively is the director of Diversion and Restorative Justice for the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the handler of Buck, one of two service dogs at the Boulder Justice Center.

“I see it as a way to continue to serve Boulder County,” she said. “As a county commissioner, I could leverage the work I’ve done in being a leader for systems change. I want to build support, listening and centering the experiences of all different groups. I’m willing to really get in and get my hands dirty.”

She graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder with both her undergraduate and law degrees. She previously served as a public defender in Adams County before starting with the Boulder County DA’s office in 2015.

In Boulder County, she said, she significantly expanded diversion programming, creating new adult and mental health diversion programs and launching an in-house restorative justice program that has become a national model.

She said her experience with criminal justice reform intersects with equity work, including human services work, greater access for behavioral health needs and housing issues.

“I was born and raised in Boulder County and am now raising my own family here,” she wrote in a news release. “Boulder County is a beautiful place to live, but also has a number of issues that need to be addressed at a systemic level to ensure that everyone can truly thrive here.”

