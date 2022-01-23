Skip to content

Investigators look into coal mine near Marshall Fire as possible source

The home belonging to Elsie Chavez lays in ruins after it burned to the ground from the Marshall Fire on Jan. 4, 2022 in Superior. The Chavez family have been on this land for 80 years and five generations. The family lovingly call it the Chavez Compound because five members of the extended family had houses next door to one another. ÒItÕs all goneÉ.all frickinÕ goneÉin a flash,Ó said Tyson Chavez ElsieÕs grandson. ÒI know one thing though is that this wonÕt define us. The Chavez family is strong and we will come back from this. We will rebuild.Ó
SUPERIOR — Could an underground coal fire be what sparked the state’s most destructive fire? That’s a question authorities are asking as they investigate several potential sources of the Marshall Fire.

Authorities confirmed that the now dormant Marshall Coal Mine near the area believed to be the starting point of the Dec. 30 Marshall Fire is among many other potential sources of the inferno that are being looked into.

The Marshall Coal Mine is located just south of the Marshall Mesa trailhead off Highway 93 and is one of 38 abandoned coal mines in the state that are listed to have some level of fire activity, according to a 2018 inventory report of Colorado underground coal mine fires.

“There are certain conditions inside the coal that make the coal spontaneously combust,” said Jurgen Brune, a professor in mining engineering at the Colorado School of Mines.

