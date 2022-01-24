Skip to content

U.S. waiving fees to replace passports lost in the Marshall Fire

By | For the Camera
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet announced today Colorado will waive all passport replacement fees for those that were damaged or lost due to the Marshall Fire.

The three legislators sent a letter requesting the waiver on Friday, and it was approved by the Department of State on the same day, according to a release.

“As the Boulder community works to recover and rebuild from the devastating Marshall Fire, we are doing all we can to make their next steps as seamless as possible,” said Neguse in a statement. “This passport fee waiver will ensure folks can replace destroyed documents without paying a cost.”

The president has the ability, through the Department of State, to waive passport applications fees for victims of natural disasters as part of the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018.

The letter also called for refunds for those who have already paid for replacement passports.

For more information, residents can visit travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/replacing-your-passport-through-the-disaster-recovery-reform-act.html.

Marshall Fire survivors who need help replacing government documents such as passports, vaccine cards, or social security cards can reach out to Hickenlooper’s office at casework@hickenlooper.senate.gov or 303-244-1628.

