Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Charisma Osborne, Jr., G, UCLA (Moreno Valley, Calif.)» 2 G, 19.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 5.0 APG, 3.0 SPG

Averaged 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals across UCLA’s two-game sweep of USC.Led all scorers with a season-high 27 points at Galen Center on Sunday and added six rebounds and three assists in the 68-58 victory.Scored 11 points in the first quarter and 18 in the first half as part of her third 25-point performance this season.Opened her week with 11 points in a 66-43 win over USC at Pauley Pavilion on Thursday.Grabbed six rebounds and had season highs in both assists (7) and steals (4).Fourth career Pac-12 Player of the Week award, first this season, and UCLA’s 68th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Taya Corosdale, OSU; Jayda Curry, CAL; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Jordyn Jenkins, USC; Haley Jones, STAN; Gianna Kneepkens, UTAH; Te-Hina Paopao, ORE; Cate Reese, ARIZ.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Gianna Kneepkens, Fr., G, Utah (Duluth, Minn.)» 2 G, 17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, .500 FG%, .667 3FG%

Led Utah in scoring in both games of its split in Arizona, putting up 15 against the Wildcats on Friday and a game-high 20 in a 72-63 win over the Sun Devils on Sunday.Shot 50.0 percent from the floor in the two games (11-of-22) and 66.7 percent from behind the arc (6-of-9).Was a perfect 7-for-7 from the line on the weekend and has made 19 consecutive free throws.Had her second 20-point outing of the season at ASU and tied a career high with four made 3-pointers.Third Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season (Dec. 6, Dec. 27) and Utah’s 19th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.