Techstars Boulder announces 2022 class, new managing director

The Techstars Boulder Accelerator has announced the new class for its 2022 program, with 12 companies gaining access to the mentorship, growth and investment opportunities provided in its three-month program.

The accelerator also announced that Elle Bruno, who had previously run its Western Union fintech accelerator, will join Techstars Boulder as managing director.

“We want to continue to evolve the original accelerator, recognizing the positive trends in the venture and startup market and bringing in first-in-class companies,” Bruno wrote in a blog post announcing the move.

This time, those startups are:

  • Altscore: Helps lenders lend to more small businesses and consumers with APIs for data, risk, and scoring.
  • Aimo: Helps small shops sell more and ship faster via Whatsapp in Latin America.
  • AnswerBite: Capture, edit and share social proof videos like testimonials in minutes.
  • Budget Better: Helps millennials and gen-z take control of their money and save more through the use of community.
  • Chainstarters: A rapid-development platform that bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3.
  • Farm: A climate investment platform that makes it easy to invest in land restoration.
  • Freeflow: A vetted talent marketplace to hire freelance blockchain developers quickly into Web3 projects.
  • Hometuls: The one-stop-shop for construction materials in Latin America.
  • Orda: Helps restaurants in Africa manage their online and offline orders, payments, and customers in one place.
  • Rooted: Lends to employees of publicly traded companies so they can participate in their employer’s stock purchase plans.
  • Strikes: Helps retail options traders save time and money.
  • Zealous: Lets creators and Web3 builders create live community spaces.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

