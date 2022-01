Three COVID-19 testing sites in Boulder County are on a delayed start this morning due to the weather conditions.

The testing sites at Stazio Ball fields in Boulder, Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont and Centaurus High in Lafayette will all open at 10 a.m. today, according to a release.

Boulder County saw a couple of inches of snow overnight, and the forecast calls for as much as 4 more during the course of the day.