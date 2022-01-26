Mental Health Partners receiving over $500k in grant money

Mental Health Partners (MHP) in Broomfield is set to receive a grant from Colorado’s Office of Behavioral Health totaling $556,500.

The funds are set to address the behavioral health workforce crisis and help in retaining critically needed staff and recruitment.

Communications Manager and Public Information Officer for Mental Health Partners Kristina Hernández Schostak said the exact uses have not been disclosed yet, but using the funds to maintain and provide an active and diverse workforce for Broomfield is one of MHP’s biggest focuses.

“We are so thankful the city of Broomfield has agreed to work with us to deal with workforce challenges,” Schostak said. “We want to make sure we are getting the best care possible for Broomfield.”

Another possibility for the funds could be providing aid to connect with underserved communities within Broomfield as well, according to Schostak.

The Broomfield City Council also announced at Tuesday night’s meeting that it will be awarding MHP a total of $255,300 of funding for 2022. The resolution summary stated 44 nonprofits submitted grant applications for 2022.