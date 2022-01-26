Schwazze closes on acquisition of Drift dispensaries in Boulder

Schwazze, a cannabis company formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ), has closed on a deal to buy the assets of BG3 Investments LLC, the operator of two Drift-branded dispensaries in Boulder.

The price of acquisition was $3.5 million — $1.9 million in cash and $1.6 million in common stock.

“We look forward to adding these dispensaries to our portfolio. The Company remains focused on bringing excellent shopping experiences to all areas of Colorado by providing a wide assortment of quality products along with great service that our customers have come to expect from our brands, Schwazze chief operating officer Nirup Krishnamurthy said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to bring that experience to our customers in Boulder.”

Schwazze now operates 20 marijuana shops.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.