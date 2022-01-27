COVID decline will continue as Colorado’s omicron immunity rises, report says — but many still will get sick in next month

About one in 19 Coloradans currently is contagious with COVID-19, but the state’s modeling team expects infections to decrease rapidly through February as it becomes harder for the virus to find hosts.

The state’s latest model, developed by the Colorado School of Public Health, estimated about 80% of residents will be immune to the omicron variant by mid-February. Once that many people are protected by vaccination or recent infection, a contagious person is less likely to come into contact with someone who is still susceptible and pass the virus on.

That aligns with the current COVID-19 trends, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said during a news briefing Thursday. Hospitalizations, new cases and the percentage of tests coming back positive all are falling, though they remain at high levels, she said.

“I’m feeling optimistic about the trend of the data,” Herlihy said.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 1,444 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. The current wave peaked at 1,676 hospitalizations in mid-January.

The number of available hospital beds is increasing, though a backlog of deferred surgeries and continuing workforce challenges as staff get sick means the progress is slow, said Scott Bookman, the state’s COVID-19 incident commander.

“As discharges of COVID patients increase, there are other patients coming in,” he said.

The modeling team estimated that by late February, about one in 100 people will be contagious. While that’s a significant improvement, it would mean the virus would still be more widespread in Colorado than it was during the summer of 2021.

Between now and then, many people will still get infected. The modeling report notes that “all evidence indicates infection prevalence in January 2022 is at unprecedented levels in Colorado.” About 42% of Colorado residents already have been infected with omicron, and the team projected that could increase to 65% by mid-February.

While any individual’s odds of getting seriously sick from omicron are lower than with previous variants, the sheer number of people expected to get the virus means some will be hospitalized and die in the coming weeks.

Hospitalizations are expected to continue decreasing, though it isn’t clear how fast they might fall. New York City, which was hit by omicron about a week before Colorado was, experienced a sharp decline, while other hotspots, like South Africa and the United Kingdom, are taking longer to come down from their hospitalization peaks.

The team’s report forecasted a lull in infections, possibly extending into the summer, but said how long the reprieve lasts will depend on how quickly new variants of the virus emerge.

Colorado confirmed one case of the new BA.2 variant in December, Herlihy said, but it hasn’t shown up in wastewater testing. BA.2 is descended from the original omicron (known as BA.1 in scientific nomenclature) and may be somewhat more contagious. It appears to have replaced BA.1 in Denmark, but other states have only found isolated cases so far, she said.

“We don’t believe BA.2 is widely circulating in Colorado,” she said.

A period of lower infections could be a “window of opportunity” to focus on reaching the unvaccinated and those who haven’t received a booster shot, to build up the state’s testing infrastructure and to distribute higher-quality masks, the report said.

Herlihy said the model’s finding that cases and hospitalizations will continue to decrease is “encouraging.” At least in the short term, however, it’s a good idea to keep taking precautions like wearing a mask in public and avoiding large gatherings, she said.

“The number of infections that are occurring is still quite high,” she said. “When we get to the peak, we’re only halfway there.”