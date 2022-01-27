Game day notes: Knee injury sidelines CU Buffs freshman Lawson Lovering

SEATTLE — The good news for Lawson Lovering is that he avoided the worst-case scenario with the knee injury he suffered earlier this week.

Nevertheless, Lovering’s freshman season at Colorado has likely come to a premature end.

Buffaloes head coach Tad Boyle confirmed to BuffZone that Lovering suffered an MCL injury during practice on Monday. Tests revealed it was not an ACL injury, which would have required a much longer and grueling rehabilitation plan. As it stands, the recovery time is expected to be six to eight weeks, and while CU’s season could still be ongoing during that timeframe, Boyle made it clear they have no intention of rushing the 7-foot-1 freshman back into the action.

Lovering is not expected to require surgery, but with more than half a season under his belt he is ineligible for a redshirt.

“We wouldn’t rush him back on that obviously, being a 7-footer,” Boyle said. “In terms of knee injuries, I guess it was the best you could’ve hoped for.”

Lovering played in all 18 games prior to Tuesday’s win at Oregon, averaging 10.5 minutes off the bench. Lovering at times struggled to finish around the rim and at times, particularly early in the season, he was guilty of getting sped up with the ball in his hands.

Still, Lovering remains a key part of the 2021 Buffs recruiting class that was the highest-ranked group in the Pac-12 Conference. Lovering was shooting .302 from the field (13-for-43) and just .444 (8-for-18) at the free throw line. He scored a season-high six points twice — in his second collegiate game against New Mexico, and again on Dec. 18 against Cal State Bakersfield.

Lovering went scoreless in four consecutive games that ended with a solid showing in his last appearance, as he converted his only field goal attempt with two rebounds, one assist, and a blocked shot in 15 minutes last week against UCLA. He grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in the third game of the season against Maine and also had six rebounds in the Buffs’ Jan. 15 road win at Arizona State.

“He knows now what he needs to work on and improve upon as he goes in to his first offseason as a college basketball player,” Boyle said. “The one thing fans I don’t think understand is they see him at games, they don’t see him at practice. And in practice, he makes plays and has been really effective in playing his role, blocking shots, being a rim protector.

“We were watching film (Wednesday) from the first time we played Washington and if you look at the stat sheet, he’s not going to wow you. But if you watch the game film, he does so many good things. He shows on ball screens real well. He moves his feet well. He boxes out well. So he does a lot of the little things that maybe don’t show up in the stat sheet. Obviously he had trouble finishing. That’s something he’s got to work on, there’s no doubt about that. His 12 to 15-foot jump shot he’s going to need to work on. The good news is he knows now, because he’s had a taste of it.”

With Lovering sidelined, the door is open for former walk-on Will Loughlin, who was put on scholarship for the spring semester, to play spot minutes for the Buffs. Loughlin played two minutes during the win at Oregon and watched his lone field goal attempt, a short baseline jumper, rattle in and out. Tristan da Silva converted the miss on a tip-in.

“He only got a couple (minutes) against Oregon, but I expect him to play kind of like Lawson was — eight, 10, 12 minutes a game depending on the opponent and the situation,” Boyle said. “I’ve got supreme confidence in Will. And his teammates do, too.”

Homecoming

As for the 6-foot-9 Loughlin, he will be able to celebrate his newly-awarded scholarship with family and friends in his hometown when the Buffs look to keep their momentum rolling with a late-night date Thursday at Washington (9 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Network).

The Seattle native said he secured more than 20 tickets to Thursday’s game at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It will be awesome to be able to play with my team in front of all my hometown buddies,” Loughlin said. “That will be great and it definitely means a little more coming back home.”

Notable

A statistical change was made from Tuesday’s win at Oregon. Luke O’Brien’s assist off an offensive rebound when he delivered a pass to Jabari Walker for a 3-pointer late in the first half was erroneously credited to KJ Simpson. Simpson’s assist total from the game is now officially five, which matches the season high he hit in the previous game against UCLA…The broadcast team of Roxy Bernstein and Eddie House will be on the call for the Pac-12 Network…The next rebound for CU senior Evan Battey will be the 600th of his career. He will be the 24th Buffs player to reach that mark.